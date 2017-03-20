Crime & Public Safety

March 20, 2017 8:45 AM

One dead after Bluffton propane tank explosion Sunday evening

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

One person is dead after a propane tank explosion Sunday in the Hampton Lake community Sunday evening, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

“When we arrived, we found that a propane tank for a grill had exploded,” Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the police department said on Monday morning. “The investigation continues into the cause of that explosion.”

The explosion happened just before 7 p.m., Nelson said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

This story will be updated.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Related content

Crime & Public Safety

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Driving Coligny Circle at night

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos