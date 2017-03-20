One dead after Bluffton propane tank explosion Sunday evening

One person is dead after a propane tank explosion Sunday in the Hampton Lake community Sunday evening, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
“When we arrived, we found that a propane tank for a grill had exploded,” Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the police department said on Monday morning. “The investigation continues into the cause of that explosion.”
The explosion happened just before 7 p.m., Nelson said.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
