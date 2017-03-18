Gas station manager reports credit card stolen, finds ‘skimmer’ device on gas pump day later

A general manager of the Kangaroo Express gas station on Gum Tree Road noticed a strange device on a gas station pump Friday morning, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report.
Another employee, a gas technician, identified the device as a skimmer, which is installed on card readers to steal cardholders’ financial information, the report said.
The manager said he only uses that particular pump, No. 6, and suspects the Skimmer stole his information because his Chase credit card showed charges made from Florida. He reported the card stolen Thursday, according to the report.
The gas technician told police he had removed six skimmers from other Kangaroo Express gas stations. The two found at a Kangaroo Express on Pope Avenue should still be at the store, he told police at the time.
The manager informed police security cameras do not point in the direction of pump No. 6.
Police removed the skimmer device and submitted it for DNA testing. They also took the manager’s DNA because he had touched the device, according to the report.
