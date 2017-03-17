Vacationer reports nearly $10,000 in jewelry missing from Hilton Head hotel room safe

Jewelery valued at nearly $10,000 mysteriously vanished from a Hilton Head Island hotel room last week.
A visitor from North Carolina kept a pair of diamond earrings worth $9,000 and a gold bracelet worth $600 in the safe in her hotel room at the Marriott Resort and Spa. But when she checked out at the end of her stay, the jewelry was nowhere to be found, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
The vacationer told deputies that “she was the only (person) who knew the combination” to the safe, according to the report.
Deputies interviewed a hotel employee who told them that it is “next to impossible for any of the hotel staff to have stolen the items due to the check list they follow when a guest checks out,” the report said.
Only a hotel engineer can access the safes and are only permitted to open them “with hotel management observing.”
As of Friday, the jewelery had not been located and no had been arrested.
