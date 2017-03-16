Year-long drug investigation leads to Bluffton man’s arrest

A year-long investigation into a sophisticated drug distribution organization allegedly lead by a Bluffton man in which he named various types of pot and rented a “stash house” in town resulted in his arrest Tuesday.
Jesse Baekelandt, 41, was charged with 16 counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana within two miles of a school after members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit began investigating him in February of 2016. The investigation began after an informant told officers that Baekelandt sold illegal drugs from his residence at 109 Pin Oak Street in Bluffton, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
During the investigation, deputies learned that Baekelandt also allegedly paid six months rent in advance for a “stash house” on Running Oak Drive in Bluffton in the name of another man who was alleged to be working for him.
The informant also told investigators that Baekelandt was getting packages mailed to him that contained marijuana and steroids, the report said.
Baekelandt allegedly received the packages by having them mailed through UPS and FedEx in the names of people who worked for him, the report said.
On April 13, investigators received information that a person working for Baekelandt was going to Pooler to pick up a package. During a later traffic stop in Bluffton, the driver was arrested on drug charges. A package in the vehicle held 20 vials of steroids, the report said.
Investigators began surveillance on Baekelandt at his Pin Oak Street home on May 4 and followed him from his home to a storage unit on Red Cedar Street, the report said. He was also seen taking plastic bags out of his vehicle and putting them in his garage after visiting the storage unit on May 20.
During that month, people allegedly working for Baekelandt were seen entering and leaving his home both delivering and leaving with packages, the report said. One man was arrested on May 7 after he left Baekelandt’s home with a white bag that he put into the vehicle he drove. When he was pulled over after leaving the residence, deputies found 9.6 ounces of marijuana and 80 packets of edible marijuana, the report said.
A cell phone taken during the traffic stop revealed text messages between the man and Baekelandt that indicated the phone was used to “set up narcotic deals,” the report said.
On June 29, two investigators searched the storage unit and found a black case containing marijuana, a yellow case with a label maker and needles and syringes, the report said. The marijuana weighed 1,396.97 grams and was packaged in sealed bags with the names “3 Kings,” “Blue Dream,” “Cotton Train,” “Purple Hindu” and Silver Diesel” on them.
On Feb. 20, an investigator met with a judge to get arrest warrants for Baekelandt. He turned himself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday, the report said.
According to Beaufort County Detention Center records, no bond has been set for Baekelandt yet, but he remains in the jail.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
