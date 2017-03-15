If you saw extra police at May River High this morning, here’s why

Extra Bluffton Police Department officers were at May River High School on Wednesday morning in response to alleged threats against student safety.
An email was sent to parents on Wednesday morning from Principal Todd Bornscheuer explaining that the threats turned out not to be credible.
“It has been shared on social media that there were alleged threats to student safety at May River,” the email said. “Law enforcement was notified as school administration became aware. Law enforcement has investigated the situation and no credible threat to student safety has been found.”
Bornscheuer wrote that Bluffton Police were at the school on Wednesday morning as a precaution and to reassure students.
Those officers have since left the school and the school is operating normally, the email said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
