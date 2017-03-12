Burning on Hilton Head Island rescheduled after statewide alert

Any outdoor yard waste fires that were scheduled for Saturday were canceled on Hilton Head Island after another statewide advisory. The last two Saturdays in March have been scheduled to replace the canceled burn days.
With strong winds on the way, low humidity and a statewide alert issue by South Carolina Forestry Commission warning of increased danger of wildfires, Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue decided to cancel any permits that were acquired for Saturday, according to a Fire and Rescue news release.
The same alert was issued the previous weekend, canceling yard fires for two Saturdays in a row. The same weather conditions leading to the alert on March. 3 “haven’t changed much,” South Carolina Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones said, according to the release.
The next four available days to burn yard debris with a permit will be March 18 and 25 and April 1 and 8, according to the release. Residents can get a permit to burn on those days from any Hilton Head Island fire station.
