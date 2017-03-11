Chrome 22-inch rims worth $2,000 stolen from Burton shed

A set of four chrome 22-inch vehicle rims were reported stolen earlier this week from a shed behind a Burton home.
The rims, along with their tires, are valued at $2,000, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report filed Wednesday and released Saturday.
When deputies responded to the complaint, the found that the shed’s “door lock had been drilled or punched out,” according to the report.
Investigators were unable to find fingerprints on the door handle “or foot prints on the ground in the area of the shed,” the report said.
A barbecue grill valued at $100 was also stolen, according to the report.
