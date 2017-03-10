Fast-moving fire burns 5 acres in Hardeeville

A fast-moving forest fire burned about five wooded acres in Hardeeville before being contained Friday afternoon.
Hardeeville Fire Department responded about 4 p.m. to the fire off of John Smith Road, between U.S. 278 and Whyte Hardee Boulevard, Battalion Chief Joey Rowell said. Because of the smoke and fire, traffic on John Smith Road was temporarily detoured.
Nearby Interstate 95 was already at a standstill because of an unrelated wreck, Rowell said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and evidence might have been wiped out by the water, said Russell Mixson, the forest supervisor for S.C. Forestry Commission in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Because of the proximity to the road, a spark from a car or discarded cigarette might be to blame, Mixson and Rowell said.
Forestry Commission tractor operator David Hart dug a fire line around the blaze to keep it from spreading. No property was damaged.
South Carolina was on a “red alert” because of the high winds and low humidity. Numerous forest fires had been reported in the state this week.
“I would urge people to pay attention to the weather forecast, especially when it comes to outdoor burning,” Rowell said. “These days when it’s high wind low humidity can rapidly increase the threat of fire.”
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
