Want to learn to fend for yourself during a disaster? These classes can help

Residents interested in learning more about self-sufficiency during a disaster are invited by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to participate in its Community Response Team Program.
Participants will learn to provide emergency assistance to their families and neighbors, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
CERT classes are free of charge and will be held at the Technical College of the Lowcountry campus in Beaufort at 921 Ribaut Road, building 6, room 108.
The courses are taught in four class sessions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and one Saturday class will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates:
▪ April 4 - Personal preparedness and hazard mitigation
▪ April 6 - Disaster medical I
▪ April 11 - Disaster psychology/terrorism response
▪ April 13 - Disaster medical II/CERT organization
▪ April 15 - Fire suppression/disaster search techniques and exercise
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments