Bluffton man admits to hitting child, is jailed on felony charge

A Bluffton man was arrested Monday and charged with felony child abuse and neglect after a child in his care returned to another residence with bruises on his backside.
According to a Bluffton Police Department report, an officer met with a person who said the male child was picked up on March 1 by Dustin Alleman and returned to his home on Sunday.
An adult noticed the child had dark bruises on his buttocks and Alleman was called to explain what had happened.
Alleman, 40, allegedly said he had spanked the child for misbehaving at school. When asked if he thought the spanking had been excessive and caused physical damage to the child, Alleman said the punishment wasn’t excessive and that “he did not see a problem with it,” the report said.
An officer also observed the bruising on the child, the report said.
During an interview with Alleman conducted by police, he repeated that he had hit the child and did not feel his actions were excessive.
A warrant for unlawful conduct with a child was signed by a judge and Alleman was placed under arrest and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
According to the jail’s website, Alleman was released on Monday. Information on possible bail posted was not available through Beaufort County Court records.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
