Bluffton man charged with abuse of elementary student

A Bluffton man was charged with child abuse on Friday after an elementary school employee noticed a student’s injuries and called police.
According to a Bluffton Police Department report, an officer was sent to M.C. Riley Elementary School around 12:50 p.m. Thursday after a student visited the school nurse complaining of right arm pain.
The nurse noticed the student had bruising, welts and redness on his right arm along with welts and bruising on his left arm, the right side of his abdomen, his right leg and on his back, the report said.
The student initially said he’d fallen down some stairs before saying he’d been injured with a belt by Jonathan Burns, 26, for disobeying a request the night before, the report said.
The child was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville for treatment and the S.C. Department of Social Services was notified.
Burns was charged with felony child abuse and neglect on Friday after a warrant for his arrest was obtained, the report said.
According to the Beaufort County Detention Center’s website, Burns was released on Saturday after he posted bail on a $10,000 bond.
