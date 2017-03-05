Crime & Public Safety

March 5, 2017 4:54 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating Burton stabbing

Posted by Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

Rough River Road: the site of an alleged stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Burton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

According to the report, a man said he was walking on the dirt road off Broad River Boulevard when two people hit him on the back of his head, stabbed him and took his phone and wallet.

The man was not able to provide a description of the suspects or his stolen belongings.

A deputy with a K-9 found the incident location in the woods off the road.

The incident is under investigation.

Related content

Crime & Public Safety

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos