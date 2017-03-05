Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating Burton stabbing

Rough River Road: the site of an alleged stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Burton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
According to the report, a man said he was walking on the dirt road off Broad River Boulevard when two people hit him on the back of his head, stabbed him and took his phone and wallet.
The man was not able to provide a description of the suspects or his stolen belongings.
A deputy with a K-9 found the incident location in the woods off the road.
The incident is under investigation.
