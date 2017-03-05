Crime & Public Safety

March 5, 2017 3:54 PM

Heads up: Scammers are impersonating BCSO deputies and asking for money

Posted by Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

If someone calls claiming to be a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy and asks you for money so you won’t be arrested or face legal action, hang up.

It’s a scam, the agency says, one that’s happened in the past.

“No member of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask a citizen for payment of a fine over the telephone in lieu of being arrested,” the agency said in an advisory message it sent out Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office asks county residents to spread the word about the scam.

Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

