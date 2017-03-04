Bluffton cafe spreads the word after fake bill surfaces

A Bluffton cafe was given a bill that didn’t look quite right on Friday. Then they did the neighborly thing and let the community know to keep an eye out.
Manager and server Marleigh Maxwell at Stooges Cafe near Sheridan Park plaza said she noticed the bill looked funny after she got home from work. Sure enough, the bill proclaimed “motion picture use only” across the back even though the front looks just fine. Maxwell said this was the first time this has ever happened to her.
In a Facebook post, the cafe’s owner warned other businesses in the area to be on the lookout for this fake cash. “Be careful all!” she cautioned.
