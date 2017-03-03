Tossed food, ‘spying’ cameras bring Beaufort County deputies to Bluffton home

A Bluffton couple called 911 on Wednesday after an argument over cameras in their home sparked a food fight.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on Hidden Lakes Lane around 6 p.m. after a report of domestic violence, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
When the deputy arrived, the woman who called said she and her husband argued after she got an e-mail about one of her cameras in the house going offline, the report said.
The woman went into the computer room where her husband was and asked him about it. The pair then got into an argument that led to the woman throwing a plate of spaghetti on the floor.
Her husband then threw his plate of Sloppy Joes on the floor and began to break things in the computer room.
The woman attempted to stop her husband by grabbing his shoulders before the man “shoved past her,” the report said.
The woman then told her husband she had hurt her thumb and was going to call law enforcement. She later told the deputy that she did not believe her husband was trying to hurt her.
She also refused EMS services and said she did not know how her thumb was injured.
When the deputy spoke with the woman’s husband, he said they were arguing about the cameras his wife had “set up to spy on him,” the report said.
As the argument escalated, he said, his wife threw her plate of spaghetti on the floor. He got got mad and began breaking things in the computer room, the report said.
He also admitted he “shoved past” his wife to leave the room, but that he had never harmed his wife.
No charges were filed, the report said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
