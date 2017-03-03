Meet Teeko and Hunden, Bluffton PD’s newest ‘officers’

Teeko and Hunden, two new dogs working with the Bluffton Police Department, have completed their training and will start patrolling the streets this weekend.
The K-9s have trained tirelessly for the last four weeks in North Carolina with their handlers, officers Joe DeLong and Jason Rodriguez, according to a police department news release.
The dogs are trained in many areas including narcotic detection, suspect tracking, suspect apprehension and building searches.
“The department is very excited to have these K-9s as another tool to protect and serve the Bluffton community,” Chief Joey Reynolds said.
The dogs will be in rotation on patrol, the release said, and will train weekly and periodically with other departments.
“The K-9s initial training is completed and they will now live with the handlers and their families,” Lt. Joe Babkiewicz said. “This 24-hour contact with the dog allows the officers to consistently train in various aspects.”
