Bluffton traffic stop uncovers loaded gun, suspected heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone

An Orangeburg man was arrested on Thursday after an officer found drugs and a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop.
Donqayis Busby, 22, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm after he was pulled over for an improper display of vehicle registration and a seat belt violation, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
The release did not provide details on where the traffic stop happened or what time. Attempts to reach the police department Friday afternoon to get that information were not successful.
Inside Busby’s vehicle, an officer found a loaded pistol but no concealed weapons permit, the release said. Busby was also in possession of suspected heroin, cocaine and multiple Oxycodone pills, the release said.
Both the heroin and cocaine tested positive during a field test, the release said.
Busby was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and is being held on a $65,000 bond, according to the jail’s website.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments