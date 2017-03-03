Bluffton fire donates AED to Bluffton police for patrol boat

The Bluffton Police Department will have one more tool on its patrol boat after a donation from the Bluffton Township Fire District.
The fire district donated a mobile automated external defibrillator, according to a police department news release.
“This was such a gracious donation and at a perfect time,” Chief Joey Reynolds said. “We worked hard on our 2015 AED campaign to place a device in each patrol vehicle, but now that we have one for the boat, it means our officers can provide life-saving actions to the community on land and water.”
The fire district is in the process of an AED campaign that raises funds to purchase public AEDs in various parts of Bluffton, the release said.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the Fire District’s AED campaign may contact Julie Kizer at 843-757-2800.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
