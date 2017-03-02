Yemassee man wanted in September shooting incident on Hilton Head arrested

A Yemassee man wanted in connection with a September incident in which shots were fired into a vehicle on Hilton Head Island was arrested in Florida and brought back to Beaufort County on Thursday.
Renaldo Javon Frazier, 32, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center’s website. He was arrested in Jacksonville by local law enforcement when they recognized he was wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Bob Bromage said on Thursday.
Frazier has been wanted on the charges since Sept. 4 after deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Southwood Park Drive.
When they arrived, the deputies met a woman who said two shots had been fired at her vehicle by a black male with short hair who was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman said she had driven with her husband to Hilton Head Gardens to drop off clothes for her child when the suspect shouted “who’s in that car?” as they began to leave, the report said.
The pair ignored the shouting man and continued to drive away. As they did, their vehicle was struck by two bullets, the report said.
Neither of the two occupants were injured, and the woman told deputies the suspect sped away.
Deputies found two bullet hols in the driver’s side of the vehicle - one of which struck the rear driver’s side window.
Three days after the incident, the Sheriff’s Office named Frazier as a suspect.
Deputies met with Jacksonville law enforcement on Thursday morning and transported Frazier to the detention center, Bromage said.
According to the detention center’s records, a bond has not yet been set for Frazier.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
