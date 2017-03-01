She had cocaine, a rental car ... and used syringes in a Louis Vuitton purse

A woman was arrested for possession of cocaine when she was found unconscious in a car, inside of which were used syringes containing an unknown substance.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies found the woman around 1:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a person “slumped over” in a black Infiniti sedan at Palmetto Bay Marina on Hilton Head Island.
The deputies woke up the woman, who attempted to hide something — later discovered to be a syringe of “an unknown liquid substance” — between the driver’s seat and the center console.
They searched the vehicle and found four used syringes inside a Louis Vuitton purse. Four more syringes were found in another purse, in the trunk. One of them was tested for heroin, but results were negative.
And deputies found a pink-and-silver spoon with residue on it that tested positive for cocaine.
A digital scale was also in the sedan.
The car was a rental and was later picked up by the company.
The woman was charged with first-time possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor.
