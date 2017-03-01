Skeletal remains found Christmas Eve might belong to person not from Lowcountry

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it’s closer to identifying the skeletal remains of a person — someone who might not be from the Lowcountry — found on Christmas Eve on Hilton Head Island.
“We are in the process of trying to collect DNA samples of family members,” Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said Wednesday morning. “Sometimes finding family members of the decedent can be a time-consuming process.”
When asked why that’s the case, Bromage said trying to collect samples from immediate family members of a person who might be from another part of the United States or another country can be complicated.
“There is no indication that it’s one of our cold cases,” Bromage said, adding that cause of death had not yet been determined.
Bromage said he could not be more specific about where the person might have been from because the case is still being investigated and the remains have not been identified.
But, speaking in generalities, he did say that trying to identify remains belonging to people from other countries takes time — local agencies have to coordinate with the FBI, who in turn works with legal representatives of the other country, which then has its own law enforcement agencies attempt to collect DNA samples.
Joe Tobin found the remains during the holiday season as he was clearing debris left over from Hurricane Matthew on his Spanish Wells Road property.
Bromage said the timeline for identifying the remains was unknown.
