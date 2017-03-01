Update: Hampton County woman still missing; have you seen her silver Honda?

A 54-year-old Hampton County woman spotted recently in Bluffton remained missing as of late Wednesday morning.
Bonnie Lightsey, who is “considered missing and endangered,” may still be in the greater Bluffton area or she may have traveled south into Chatham County, Ga., according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.
She could be driving a silver 2005 Honda Civic with the South Carolina tag GKI968, he said.
The car has several distinctive stickers on the rear windshield, including a palmetto tree and a deer.
Lightsey was reported missing from her home Saturday. Later that day, a family friend reported having seen her on Thomas Lawton Drive in Bluffton.
Anyone who comes in contact with Lightsey is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 immediately.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
