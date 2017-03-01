Obama dismantled the Beaufort County sheriff’s immigration taskforce. Should it come back?

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner once had a group of deputies to enforce immigration laws within Beaufort County. But in 2013, then-President Barack Obama scaled back the groups on a nationwide basis.
Now, Tanner says, the timing is right to bring the group back, and with it the local enforcement of national immigration laws.
“...Many, many citizens in the county were asking for laws to be enforced which we had no jurisdiction over, and that would be the immigration law,” Tanner said earlier this week.
Opponents worry it could lead to racial profiling and damage relationships between law enforcement and the immigrant community. Proponents see an opportunity to bolster homeland security and to know who, exactly, resides in their community.
