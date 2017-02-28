Platinum ring with nearly 40 diamonds reported stolen from Okatie home

A platinum ring studded with more than three dozen diamonds was recently reported stolen from a home in Okatie.
The owner of the ring, described as a “family heirloom” with a “1 1/2 karat round diamond in the center and approximately 38 smaller diamonds around the band,” said she last saw it Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday.
She didn’t report the ring missing to deputies until Monday “in hopes it would show up” over the weekend, the report said.
When a deputy responded to the ring owner’s home Monday, there “were no signs of forced entry “ and “no damage to any of the doors, windows and screened-in porches,” according to the report.
The value of the ring was redacted from the report because it has been “deemed important to the active investigation” into it’s whereabouts, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Tuesday.
