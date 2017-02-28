Sheriff’s Office: Missing Hampton County woman may be in Bluffton area

Bonnie Lightsey, a 54-year-old Hampton County woman who was reported missing from her home Saturday, may be in the Bluffton area.
“A family friend reported having seen (Lightsey) on Thomas Lawton Drive in Bluffton (Saturday) afternoon and believes she still may be in the area” of greater Bluffton or Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Lightsey is “considered missing and endangered” and anyone who comes in contact with her is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 immediately, the release said.
