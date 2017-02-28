Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head Prep school bus vandalized, painted with name of former student

By Lucas High

The name of a former Hilton Head Preparatory School student was recently spray painted across the side of a school bus.

School officials contacted Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday to report the vandalism, which caused an estimated $2,000 in damage to the 2001 Chevrolet bus, according to a police report released Tuesday.

The former student’s name “and other unidentifiable graffiti was spray painted in red” and the stop sign attached to the side of the bus was damaged, the report said.

School officials contacted the former student’s parents and learned that “he is not in the state,” so he has been “rul(ed) out as a suspect” in the vandalism incident, according to the report.

No other suspects have been identified, the report said.

