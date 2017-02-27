Crime & Public Safety

February 27, 2017 3:48 PM

Ruger goes missing from Mercedes center console

A Hilton Head Island man reported Saturday that a Ruger pistol was missing from the center console of his Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The man told a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy that the he put the gun in the console and took the vehicle to be serviced, according to a police report released Monday.

Once the repairs were complete, the man took the Mercedes back home and “noticed (the Ruger) was missing,” the report said.

He told deputies “he is not sure who would have taken his gun,” according to the report.

