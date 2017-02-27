Crime & Public Safety

February 27, 2017 3:47 PM

Juveniles try to steal $500 worth of underwear from Hilton Head Island store

By Lucas High

A pair of young women was busted Sunday as they tried to smuggle $500 worth of underwear out of a Hilton Head Island department store, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The would-be juvenile shoplifters were spotted by store employees entering a “kids fitting room” with “a large amount of women’s undergarments,” according to the report released Monday.

The employee then saw the pair leave the fitting room without carrying the items they brought in, the report said.

The pair left behind “a large amount of item tags that had been ripped off,” according to the report.

They were stopped by store employees in the parking lot and deputies were called.

Police discovered the juveniles stuffed their purses with more than a dozen items, including designer bras and underwear worth $492.50, the report said.

The pair was charged with shoplifting and released to their parents, according to the report.

