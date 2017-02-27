Man jumps from Escalade, leaps barbed wire fence to escape police

A man escaped Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week after a foot pursuit that involved hurdling a barbed wire fence.
Late Thursday night, a deputy pulled over a Cadillac Escalade near Broad River Boulevard in Burton because a headlight was out, according to a Sheriff’s Office report released Sunday.
But while the SUV was in the middle of a “rolling stop,” the passenger jumped from the vehicle and started running, the report said. The passenger was described as a black male wearing a dark shirt and carrying a backpack. The report offered no other details on the passenger.
“The suspect fled across (a) parking lot and jumped a barb(ed) wire fence,” according to the report.
The deputy gave chase but “lost sight of the suspect,” the report said.
Back-up arrived and searched the area, but the passenger could not be found, according to the report.
The driver of the Escalade was detained and the vehicle was searched, but deputies found nothing illegal.
Deputies issued the driver a warning for the headlight and released him.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments