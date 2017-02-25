Man, child sent to Georgia burn center after early morning Savannah fire

Savannah Fire & Emergency Services investigators are probing an early morning house fire on West 53rd Street that resulted in an 82-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy being sent to the burn center in Augusta.
Savannah firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of the street around 2 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house, according to a SFES news release.
As some of the firefighters attacked the flames, others found the man and child in a back bedroom of the home and were able to rescue them from the blaze through a window.
Firefighters administered emergency aid, including CPR, until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, the release said.
The two victims suffered significant smoke inhalation and were transported to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment before they were transferred to a burn center in Augusta, the release said.
Two other residents were also treated at Memorial for minor injuries. A total of seven people were home at the time of the blaze.
SFES investigators say the firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front area and attic of the one-story residence. They continue their investigation in an effort to determine the cause and point of origin for the fire, the release said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments