SC Highway Patrol: No charges to be filed against motorist in Hilton Head bicyclist’s death

The driver involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a Hilton Head Island bicyclist will not be charged, the S.C. Highway Patrol said Friday.
The Feb. 16 crash reported near Shelter Cove Towne Centre claimed the life of Deweese Weaver, 78, who died at the scene.
“The bicyclist contributed to the crash,” Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said. “Apparently there is a stop sign for the crosswalk itself. With that stop sign being there, it dictates the (pedestrian) to stop and make sure (the roadway) is clear before proceeding into the crosswalk.”
The crash happened after Weaver stepped onto William Hilton Parkway in a crosswalk near Whole Foods around 10:30 a.m. and was struck by a white Honda minivan traveling east on the parkway, Southern said.
Last year, 11 bicycle and pedestrian fatalities were reported in Beaufort County, nearly double of any of the previous 10 years, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics.
Three of the 11 victims from last year include three cyclists who died on Hilton Head.
