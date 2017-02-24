Moped driver flown to hospital following Thursday crash on Hilton Head

The driver of a moped was flown to a Savannah hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash on Hilton Head Island.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash that was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pope Avenue and Executive Park Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
A witness at the scene told a deputy that as he traveled north on Pope Avenue, he saw a blue moped traveling south on Pope Avenue collide with a white truck, the report said.
The witness said the white truck was attempting to turn around on Pope Avenue to head north. As the truck made a wide turn, the moped came from the left rear side of the truck and collided with it, the witness said. The driver of the truck later told deputies that he was traveling south on Pope Avenue when he attempted to turn around at the intersection and that his vehicle was struck by the moped.
The driver of the moped was thrown from his vehicle and landed on Pope Avenue, the report said.
By the time deputies arrived, the man was unconscious and was being treated by Hilton Head Fire & Rescue and EMS for head and neck injuries before he was flown to a Savannah hospital for further evaluation.
According to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, the moped driver was listed to be in good condition on Friday.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments