Jasper County man found guilty in 2015 murder

A Jasper County man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a man outside a Hardeeville apartment complex in June 2015.
A jury found Naijuwuan Chisolm, 22, guilty of murder on Thursday for the June 9, 2015, death of Sterling Dreyfus Jenkins, 23, after an hour of deliberations, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.
Chisolm was sentenced to 45 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner.
“It was a daytime execution,” Assistant Solicitor Mary Jones said. “(Chisolm) waited until the victim was outside by himself and shot him in the head. It was a brazen act with no regard to the lives of anyone, including the multiple children who were in a nearby apartment.”
Chisolm also was convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following the two-day trial, the release said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
