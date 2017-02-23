Unpaid $100 tab results in man’s arrest, long night for deputy

A man who refused to pay a nearly $100 tab at a Hilton Head Island restaurant was arrested Monday night after he attempted to run from a deputy and then used several profanities once he was caught.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Tiki Hut on South Forest Beach Drive around 10:10 p.m. after a report of an intoxicated person who did not pay the bill, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
An employee said staff followed the suspect through the business’ parking lot after he left without paying a tab for over $70 in alcohol and over $25 in food.
The deputy saw the man, who attempted to run away before he was stopped by the deputy and security officers.
When the deputy asked the man why he hadn’t paid his bill, the man cursed the deputy, said he wasn’t going to pay, and that the deputy could take him to jail.
As deputies continued question the man, he continued to use profanities and became uncooperative. The deputies arrested him on a public disorderly conduct charge.
The suspect was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where a jail nurse refused to admit him due to his “grossly intoxicated state,” the report said.
The deputy then had to take the man to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital emergency room where the pair sat for two hours until the man was cleared by a doctor to be taken back to the detention center, the report said.
