These men were found shot to death in a Bluffton storage unit. 15 years later, no arrests have been made.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is trying to put the spotlight on a cold case in the hopes that you might be able to help solve it.
On Feb. 22, 2002, Sean Sandlin and Robert Walsh, both 30, were found shot to death in a storage unity at the self storage Taylor’s Warehouse in Bluffton. According to the sheriff’s office, both men were involved in stealing property from construction sites, some as far away as Charleston, and selling them on the black market. In addition, Walsh had been charged with extortion several months before his death.
Investigators say the two men were shot with a high powered long gun. Witnesses in nearby neighborhoods reported they heard gunshots and there was talk of a Ford King Rancher vehicle pickup truck speeding away from the scene.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case. If you have any information, call Captain Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402 or 843-816-8013 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
