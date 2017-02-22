Sheriff’s report details Hilton Head Cook Out shooting

The investigation into a Monday night shooting at a Hilton Head Island restaurant in which the victim was shot through the head but still managed to drive himself to the hospital continues as law enforcement works to identify the gunman, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
The Sheriff’s Office report on the incident was released on Wednesday and offered new details about the shooting.
A Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Hilton Head Hospital to find the victim lying awake in a hospital bed. He had a single bullet wound to the back of his head, the report said.
“It appeared the bullet had entered and exited the victim’s head,” the report said.
The victim told the deputy that he and a friend left a Squire Pope Road residence to go to Ridgeland when the pair decided to get some food first.
The victim pulled into the Cook Out on Central Avenue and said he was confronted by an unknown black male who pulled out a gun and shot at him as he was getting back into his vehicle just after 10 p.m., the report said.
The man said he did not immediately realize he had been shot until his friend, pointed out that he had blood on him, the report said.
The victim said he drove to the emergency room, the report said. He could provide no description of the suspect other than that he was a black male, the report said. When asked who shot him by his friend, the victim said “some dude, I don’t know who it was.”
The man’s friend told the deputy he had dozed off on their way to the restaurant and woke to the smell of food, the report said.
When the victim asked him if he wanted anything to eat, the passenger said he did not and fell asleep again, the report said. He said he awoke to the “shaking of the truck,” the report said.
He said the victim got into the truck “in a panic” before there was a loud “cracking sound,” the report said. The man said the victim then stepped on the gas and accelerated from the parking lot, jumping a curb on his way out, the report said.
The victim’s friend said he had asked to drive, but that the victim refused.
Bromage said on Wednesday he was unsure of the victim’s condition and whether he remains at the hospital.
In a Sheriff’s Office news release, the suspect is described as an African American male in his twenties driving a blue vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
