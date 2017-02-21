Victim with gunshot wound to head drives self to hospital from Hilton Head Cook Out

The Beaufort County Sheriff's is investigating a Monday night shooting on Hilton Head Island after the victim drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant on Central Avenue just after 10 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
After the adult victim drove himself to Hilton Head Regional Hospital, hospital staff reported the incident to deputies, the release said.
Deputies then responded to the restaurant. The suspected shooter had left the scene by the time they arrived.
Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his 20s who drove a blue vehicle, the release said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
