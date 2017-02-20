Hilton Head Island woman remains hospitalized after Saturday car wreck

The 30-year-old Hilton Head Island woman injured in a car wreck on U.S. 278 on Saturday afternoon remains hospitalized.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance. Cpl. Matt Southern said Monday morning that the Highway Patrol has “not been advised of any change to her condition,” by about 10 a.m.
The woman is being treated in a Savannah hospital for life-threatening injuries she received after striking a tree in the median of the highway near Squire Pope and Old Wild Horse road shortly before 4:30 p.m., Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said on Sunday
The woman allegedly tried to change lanes to the left when she “side-swiped” another vehicle, Jones said. After the collision, she swerved to the right off the road and then overcorrected to the left, drove across all three lanes of traffic and struck the tree, the highway patrol said.
