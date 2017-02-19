Woman seriously injured after attempted US 278 lane change

A woman is being treated at a Savannah hospital after a wreck on Hilton Head Island on Saturday afternoon.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries after hitting a tree in the median of U.S. 278 near Squire Pope and Old Wild Horse roads shortly before 4:30 p.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said Sunday morning.
The woman allegedly tried to change lanes to the left when she “side-swiped” another vehicle, Jones said. After the collision, she swerved to the right off the road and then overcorrected to the left, drove across all three lanes of traffic and struck the palmetto tree in the median.
No other injuries were reported in the wreck, but the other vehicle involved sustained some damage, Jones said.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
