He disappeared in Bluffton 18 years ago. Authorities believe he’s dead, but no body was ever found.

It’s been 18 years since Elshawndrae Devon Jones went missing in Bluffton. Law enforcement needs your help to find out what happened. And that info could land you $2,500.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Jones, 22, and Toby Bing, 18, disappeared Feb. 18, 1999 after going to a Hyron Road home belonging to Sean Sullivan. Sullivan is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison on narcotics charges. The car they arrived in was later found abandoned in Savannah, GA.
Authorities believe Jones and Bing were killed at the home and their bodies disposed. A large amount of dried blood at the home, discovered under the porch, matched Bing’s DNA but no sign of Jones was found. According to a sheriff’s office press release, Sullivan was charged in Bing’s murder but the charges were ultimately dismissed in lieu of federal indictments and prosecution.
If you have any information regarding the crime, call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or text TIPSC with a message to CRIMES (274637). Information leading to an arrest could earn you up to $2,500.
