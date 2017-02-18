14 shots fired into Burton mobile homes, but the victim isn’t talking

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired Friday night at the Laurel Village mobile home park in Burton, according to a press release.
A total of two mobile homes and a vehicle were struck a total of 14 times around 6:30 p.m. According to authorities, witnesses could not provide much information and the victim was not cooperative. However, the sheriff’s office says the public is not in danger.
It’s not the first time the mobile home park has been in the news recently. In September, 36-year-old Hikeem Barnwell was shot and killed on the property.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments