Bluffton women square off over love affair and private eye’s report

Two women got into a fight Wednesday in Bluffton over an accusation that one of them was having an affair with the other’s husband — an allegation reported back up by a private eye’s report.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at Pebble Beach Cove in Bluffton around 7:45 p.m. after a report of a fight in progress, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The two rivals had separated by the time the deputy arrived. The woman who suspected her husband had been unfaithful said she had made plans to meet her foe’s spouse to clue him in about the possibility of an on-going affair, including showing him “paperwork” gathered by a private detective, the report said.
That’s where things got complicated.
Before she could offer her evidence, she saw the other woman in a car, arguing with the man who was to be told of the affair.
The woman in the car saw her and got out of the car.
“Paperwork” was flashed, the report said. A shirt was grabbed, scratches were made and there were reports of pushing and biting.
A friend of one of the women separated the two, the report said.
The alleged cheater told the deputy that the woman with the paperwork “instantly threw papers in her face and began to yell” before she began to “grab and slap her on the side of the head,” the report said.
No charges were filed at the scene. However, the deputy noted in the report that the facts of the case will be presented to a Magistrate Judge.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
