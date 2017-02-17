American Red Cross seeks volunteers for disaster response training

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to participate in a Bluffton bootcamp designed to train residents to assist in disaster response.
The one-day Disaster Responder Bootcamp will qualify volunteers to feed and shelter members of their community during a disaster and teach them how to prepare, respond and recover from disasters, according to a Red Cross news release.
The bootcamp will be March 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in rooms 125 and 126 at 100 Community College Drive in Bluffton.
“When people come to a shelter they are usually upset and worried about what awaits them at the shelter,” Red Cross volunteer Becky Bowie said. “As a shelter manager, it is my job to reassure them, keep them safe, feed them, make them as comfortable as possible, and sometimes wipe away the tears. When it's all over and that one person comes to me and hugs me or says thank you for everything I know I've done my job.”
Anyone interested in participating in the bootcamp can register by emailing carly.fountain@redcross.org or by calling 843-480-4247.
