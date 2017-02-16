Greer man dies in Sea Pines tree-trimming accident

A Greer man died early Thursday morning a day after he was struck by a tree limb in Sea Pines as he worked with a tree trimming company.
Samuel Cutshaw, 25, died at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston shortly after midnight after he was struck by a tree limb around 10 a.m. Wednesday while working in Sea Pines, according to Debbie Youmans of the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
Youmans was not immediately able to say on which road in Sea Pines the accident happened.
After he was struck, Cutshaw was taken to the Hilton Head Hospital emergency room and then transferred to the MUSC where he died, Youmans said.
