Bluffton Township Fire District seeks board member

The Bluffton Township Fire District is currently seeking a District 6 representative for it’s board of directors.
Candidates must reside in Beaufort County Council District 6, which is represented by Councilman Jerry Stewart and includes areas of Sun City, Mill Creek, Okatie and Berkeley Hall, according to a fire district news release.
No prior fire service experience is necessary, but attendance is mandatory at monthly meetings held at 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday, the release said.
For more information, contact fire district board chairman Mike Raymond at mikejraymond@yahoo.com or 843-540-9471.
