Fire destroys home of Hardeeville family of five

Fire destroyed a home in Hardeevilles’s Azalea Gardens on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a family of five homeless.
The single-wide mobile home fire is believed to have started outside of the home shortly before 4 p.m., according to a City of Hardeeville news release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross provided the family of two adults and three children with comfort kits and financial help for food and clothing, according to a Red Cross news release.
This story will be updated.
