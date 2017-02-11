Community rallies behind Bluffton family whose home was lost to fire

Donations for the family who lost their mobile home in a fire on Goethe Road in Bluffton Friday afternoon will be collected at the Bluffton Township Fire District’s Station 30 at 199 Burnt Church Road Saturday.
Donators can drop off size 4/5 and 6/7 girl’s, medium women’s and large men’s clothing at a trailer posted at the station.
Fire district spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said Saturday morning everything within the mobile home was lost in the fire.
“They’re taking donations of anything anyone’s willing to give,” he said.
Lauren Dembeck, an organizer of the donation, said over Facebook Messenger Saturday the trailer would remain at the station until Monday for all drop-offs, including clothes, household items and gift cards.
The American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted the family Friday morning with replacement of food and clothing and for temporary lodging, as well as comfort kits, according to a news release. Referrals were made to partner organizations to help with the family’s long-term recovery.
For more information about donating, call Dembeck at 949-689-9610
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
