Crime & Public Safety

February 10, 2017 11:33 AM

Ridgeland man charged in deadly January shooting outside Bluffton store arrested

By Caitlin Turner

A Ridgeland man charged with the murder of a man outside of a convenience store on May River Road in early January has been arrested by Bluffton Police and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Kenneth Mitchell, 25, was charged in the murder of 29-year-old Jon Kinlaw, who was shot in the parking lot of the Dollar General around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Kinlaw was shot when he met with Mitchell and 17-year-old Kyron Primus of Hardeeville, who was charged with Kinlaw’s murder as well, police said.

Mitchell was in custody at the Chatham County Jail on separate charges, the release said. On Thursday, Bluffton police were notified that Mitchell would soon be released and Bluffton officers traveled to Savannah to arrest Mitchell and take him to the detention center, the release said.

Primus posted bail on the murder charge, according to Beaufort County court records, but is being held at the detention center on a General Sessions bench warrant.

Mother of Bluffton homicide victim: 'Please... put down the guns.' Two arrests made.

Shirley Kinlaw made that plea at a candlelight vigil for her late son, Jon Kinlaw, Sunday night in Bluffton. Jon Kinlaw, 29, was shot and killed on Jan. 3 in the parking lot of the Dollar General on May River Road.

Tearful mother's plea to stop the violence at son's vigil

Shirley Kinlaw speaks at the candlelight vigil for her son, Jon Kinlaw, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016 in Bluffton.

