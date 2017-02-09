Jasper County district school gets second threat in two days

For the second time in as many days, a threat was called into a Jasper County school Thursday, this time at the Hardeeville campus.
An alert on the district’s website and a district email sent at 9:24 a.m. said the threat was made by an unknown caller. The campus includes Hardeeville Elementary School and Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School and is located off of Red Dam Road.
The alert said no one has been injured and that no one was allowed to enter or leave the campus.
“The district and our local emergency team are taking all precaution to assess the situation,” the message says.
It was the second such threat in two days.
A bomb threat involving the Ridgeland campus was made Wednesday morning but a sweep by law enforcement officials found no device. No one was injured and students returned to class that afternoon.
Neither Hardeeville Police Department Chief Sam Woodward nor school district public information officer La’Shanda Grant could be immediately reached for comment.
