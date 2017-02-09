Crime & Public Safety

February 9, 2017 8:36 AM

Search for Jasper County fugitive wanted by US Marshals called off

By Caitlin Turner

The search for a man wanted on a kidnapping charge was called off by Wednesday evening.

The U.S. Marshals and sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a high-risk kidnapping warrant to Henry Marcelles Moore, 42, on Wednesday morning at his mother’s residence near Plantation Drive and Okatie Highway, according to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus.

Moore was in the yard when law enforcement arrived, but quickly ran away into the woods, Malphrus said.

A U.S. Marshals’ helicopter, a dog team and a traffic perimeter were used to search the area, with no success.

Officials said that after the extensive search, they do not believe Moore is in the area anymore, according to a WTOC news report.

